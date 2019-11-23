Roads Top Public Priorities -Afrobarometer

It has been revealed that infrastructure, most especially bad roads, is the major challenge for most Ghanaians.

A survey conducted by Afrobarometer has revealed that for the first time since 2002, infrastructure/roads topped the list of citizens’ priority problems, beating unemployment.

Six in 10 Ghanaians, according to the survey (59 per cent), cited infrastructure/roads among the first three problems they want government to address.

Concerns about infrastructure and roads were found to be highest in Bono East (88 per cent), Oti (75 per cent) and North East (72 per cent) regions.

Fewer than half of residents in Greater Accra, Upper East, Savannah and Eastern regions expressed concern about roads.

The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), interviewed 2,400 adult Ghanaians between 16th September and 3rd October 2019 for the survey.

Less Concern

Interestingly, for the first time since 2002, unemployment was not seen as the major concern for most Ghanaians appeared to have been ignored this time around.

Less than four out of 10 (39 per cent) Ghanaians said employment was a ‘big’ issue.

Year of Roads

Meanwhile, the government has declared 2020 as a year of roads. In the 2020 budget, the government has projected to spend GH¢9.3 billion, equivalent to 2.3 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on selected infrastructure projects, especially roads across the country next year.

“The projected amount is 53.5 per cent higher than the 2019 projected outturn, which was GH¢7.7 billion,” the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, announced

