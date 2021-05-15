‘Ronaldo Will Play At Sporting Next Year’

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, told Sporting CP supporters she will try to convince her son to return to his boyhood club this summer.

While Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term, scoring his 100th Juventus goal in his side’s 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday, his club have endured a difficult season and could finish outside the top four which would mean they miss out on a place in the Champions League.

In contrast, the club where Ronaldo started his senior career, Sporting, clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 after beating Boavista on Tuesday, ending rivals FC Porto and Benfica’s 19-year stranglehold on the championship.

Dolores Aveiro, an avid Sporting fan, made clear during the title celebrations that she would try to bring the Juventus forward back to the club.

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” Aveiro said from her balcony as she spoke to Sporting fans that had taken to the streets to celebrate.

“Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus, but he has been linked with a departure this summer, with Sporting, the club he left for Manchester United as a teenager, mentioned as a possible destination.