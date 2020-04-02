Royalhouse Supports Less Priviledged In Covid-19 Lockdown

Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah at the home of one of the beneficiaries

The Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, has embarked on a social intervention programme aimed at supporting the aged and single mothers during the period of partial lockdown to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ghana.

The church, led by Apostel General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has been donating relief items to this category of people to ease the toll the lockdown may be having on them and their families.

The team visited areas like Labone, Kaneshie and its environs to make donation including rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, canned fish among other things to the beneficiaries.

Apostle General Korankye Ankrah, said it was the responsibility of organizations like the church to step in and help aleviate some of the hardships in situations like the current partial lockdown Accra is experiencing.

“The strategy of churches will differ from church to church. For Royalhouse Chapel we are targeting senior citizens without dependants and single mothers struggling to care for their children”he said.

He further noted that since this group of people may not be allowed to go out, Royalhouse is going to their homes to present them with the food items.

“My wife, Mama Rita and a team went round yesterday, we could not cover all, today we are continuing and we are going to continue throughout the week, ” he noted.

He assured that the donations will continue as the Lord blesses His church.

He also called on all to come to the aid of such persons in society while commending the churches that have taken other similar initiatives to support society in this trying time.