Leila Djansi Begs For $25,000 To Save Little Doris’ Sight

Movie director, Leila Djansi is calling on Ghanaians to help raise an amount of $25,000 to save little Doris from going totally blind.

Little Doris has bilateral Retinoblastoma, a cancer or tumour of the eye that is prevalent in Ghana among children aged 1-3.

After a year of receiving treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Doris has to be flown to Fortis Hospital in India for advanced treatment.

Her parents have been finding it difficult to meet financial obligations to aid her cure.

The ‘Sinking Sands’ director who has since last year been helping to raise funds has stepped up her campaign to raise the needed funds on social media to save the girl.

“Doris requires $25,000 to become cancer free. So far, she has seen a lot of progress as the tumor is shrinking rapidly. But it is important to keep her on chemotherapy.

Please donate and share so we can spread a wide net of love and support to help this brave girl in her fight to thrive,” she said

She is therefore asking people to send their support via Wave/WorldRemit/Mobile Money; Valentina Gedzia – 055 686 2554, Ludwig Agbezuhlor – 024 134 6165, Gofundme: http://gf.me/u/xfhzk6 and Ghana Commercial Bank: Doris Mawuena Cancer Fund.

By Francis Addo