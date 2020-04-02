109 Markets Disinfected In Northern Region

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Zoomlion company limited has disinfected 109 markets in the Northern Region.

Market centers, bus terminals, central business district of Tamale among other places were disinfected as one of the measures to stop the spread of the covid-19 virus.

The sprayers were divided into four(4) zone to spray the targeted locations simultaneously.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed who addressed the media during the exercise said the residents exhibited full cooperation, especially market women.

He thanked chiefs and opinion leaders in the region for their support towards the success of exercise.

The minister assured the market women that within 24 hours the various markets will be ready for use and appealed to them to adhere to the protocols to help prevent the spread of the covid-19.

“ I want to encourage the market queens to adhere to the social distancing and arrange themselves in such a way that it would not affect their businesses when they start using the markets again.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale