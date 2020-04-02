Man, 65, Kills Brother-In-Law

Daniel Kwasi Offei, 65, a resident at Okorase, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region is currently in the grips of Police over alleged murder.

The suspect allegedly used a stick to hit Isaac Asare, his brother-in-law in the head and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital but died on arrival.

Regional police spokesperson DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident said, the suspect, his daughter, Mercy Korkor Offei, 17 and Asare, believed to be 38 years had a misunderstanding which led to a fight.

According to the Police PRO, in the course of the scuffle, the suspect came to the scene and used a stick to hit Asare’s head and fell unconscious, but died before arriving at the hospital.

After the incident, Kofi Dankwah, a witness, then mobilised some youth in the community and arrested the suspect for police.

Investigation is currently underway.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum