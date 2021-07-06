Russia Plane Crash 28 Dead

Twenty-eight people were killed after a plane crashed in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka.

The crash occurred on 6th July 2021 as a result of poor weather and low visibility.

The Antonov-26 plane was carrying twenty-eight, including six crew, when it crashed. None are believed to have survived.

Vladimir Solodov, the region’s governor said the plane appeared to have been going around, making a second attempt to land at Palana Airport when it crashed. The fuselage and debris were found on the shore and in the sea.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the crash was likely caused by bad weather, pilot error, or a technical failure of the plane.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke