‘Sack CK Akonnor Now!’

CK Akonnor

Black Stars’ 0-1 loss to their South African counterparts in their FIFA World Cup Group G encounter on Monday in Johannesburg has stirred many Ghanaians to call for his head.

The loss dethroned Ghana from the Group’s summit after opening their account with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Cape Coast last weekend.

Ahead of the game, students of the game and the lay alike criticised the team heavily after their uninspiring showing against Ethiopia despite clawing all the points.

But coach Akonnor gave Ghanaians the assurance of pruning the edges before the team flew out of the country. Even few hours before the game, he was optimistic of returning home with good results.

The home side outplayed their West African counterparts following the absence of some number of key players due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bafana Bafana in spite of reducing the Black Stars to an ordinary side managed to hit the back of the net just once when Bongokuhle Hlongwane connected home a low cross from close range in the latter part of the game.

Indeed, the defeat has generated thousands of tweets calling for the immediate sack of the former Black Stars captain.

‘Sack CK’ is among the top trends on Twitter Ghana with over 1,100 tweets, all calling for Akonnor to lay down his tools after just one and half years in charge of the senior national team.

Akonnor took over from Kwasi Appiah who was relieved of his duties in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced the sacking of National team coach Hossam El-Badry on Monday, a day after Gabon held Pharaohs to a 1-1 draw.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum