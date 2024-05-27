‘Sack Me, I Will Win Elsewhere’

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has aimed a pointed dig at Manchester United’s owners by saying that if they do not want him as their manager, he will win trophies for another club.

Ten Hag lifted his second piece of silverware in as many seasons at Old Trafford thanks to United’s surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Dutchman said he is still in the dark about whether he will remain manager next season, but insisted he will continue to win trophies — whether he’s at United or elsewhere.

“Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad,” Ten Hag told a postmatch news conference Saturday.

“If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”

Ten Hag’s future is in doubt following a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has refused to offer his public backing, and sources told ESPN that club chiefs have sounded out potential candidates — including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank — in case they decide to make a change.

Ten Hag, however, insisted he has the support of Ratcliffe and his Ineos team, led by director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

“That is what they always tell me,” he said. “How many times do I have to tell you? Every time it is the same question. Do I have to repeat myself 10, 15, 20 times?

“They don’t have to tell me every week if they tell me so often. I heard it many times.”