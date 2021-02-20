Sack Students Dressing Provocatively – VC Tells Lecturers

The Ho Technical University has empowered its lecturers to deny access to indecently and provocatively dressed students.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Ben Honyenuga, at its 28th Matriculation Ceremony on Thursday, said the University sought to maintain its reputation of decency and respect for the benefit of students and would continue to forbid “all acts of gross indiscipline.”

He said the University required students to dress suitably at all times, and also did not permit politically branded materials at lectures and official functions.

“Fighting or any form of physical assault, stealing, noise-making, use of drugs and alcohol are prohibited in the University.

“It will therefore be in your interest to distance yourselves from all forms of destructive behaviours such as sexual assault, occultism, rape, waywardness, homosexuality, provocative dressing and a host of other social vices that have gained notoriety among students of today.

“You must always dress decently. Your lecturers have been empowered to throw out from the classroom persons who appear in provocative dressing. We do not tolerate wearing of political paraphernalia to lectures and other official functions of the University,” the VC stated.

Prof. Honyenuga said the University’s Guidance and Counseling Unit had been resourced to assist persons struggling with addictions of all forms and emotional instability.

The Technical University recorded a 43.63 per cent increment in student enrolment for the 2020/2021 academic year, which the VC said was as a result of the free SHS programme and also the University’s outreach efforts.

He said the University was enforcing new norms and behavioural changes towards providing a safe environment through the coronavirus pandemic.

Prof. Honyenuga said the School’s programmes offered “clear and logical career paths” for academic and professional progress, and asked the new students to put in the necessary effort.

“You have entered the University at the time it has been ranked among the best ten Universities in Ghana in the latest webometrics rankings. We are on course to deliver our mandate to you and our stakeholders.

“It is, therefore, our hope that you will use this wonderful opportunity wisely to acquire the indispensable skills and knowledge to shoulder the responsibility of supporting and effectively contributing to the growth and development of the nation after completing your programme of study in the University,” the VC stated.

GNA