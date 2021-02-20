FDA Recalls Contaminated Dog Foods

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has recalled various brands of pet foods, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana, United States of America, due to high aflatoxin contamination.

The contamination caused the death of seventy 70 dogs and other illnesses in another 80, a statement signed by Delese A. Darko, Chief Executive Officer, FDA, said on Friday .

It said the recalled pet foods had the following information on the packaging; expiry dates on or before July 9, 2022 with facility number 05, found at the end of the Date Code. EXP:03/03/05 or 03 Mar/22165; Registration OK-PFO-0005; Batch Numbers: 17/10/21/05/L3 and 12/11/21/05/L 2.

The statement said the variants contaminated by the aflatoxin included Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet food, Sportstrail Pet Food, and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.

The Authority cautioned people in possession of those pet foods to return them to the importer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country.

It said FDA was on a high alert market surveillance to ensure that the rest of the contaminated products were removed from the shelves.

“Meanwhile, the importer, Doggie Dog World Enterprise has been directed to recall the products from the Ghanaian market,” it said.

The statement assured the public of the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and safety as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 151.

GNA