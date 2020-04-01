Sai Wine Cafe Relocating Nyaniba

In 2015, Ghana’s first wine café Sai Wine opened in Labone, Accra.

Sai Wine introduced a new lifestyle and culture to Ghanaians which included wine tasting, food and wine pairing, wine & art, African themed quiz nights and many more.

Over the years, Sai Wine Café has evolved as a brand, a business and has positioned itself as a cosy, intimate home away from home for its customers.

It is at this point of the journey that we are announcing Sai Wine Café is moving to a new location in Nyaniba Estate.

“We are very excited to be sharing this news with our patrons, it really has been a journey getting to this point” founder and CEO Ms Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, says in a statement made available to African Entertainment.

“I honestly take my hat off to those in the hospitality industry as it is not easy running this kind of business where expectation meets execution every minute of the day,” she says.

“Operating in the hospitality business is very personal and can be the difference between somebody walking away with an amazing experience versus one vowing never to come back to your establishment again.”

Sai Wine Café’s last operating day in Labone is Friday 3rd April 2020.

There afterwards, Sai Wine Cafe shall be on a 2 – 3 month break as renovation works takes place in the new space.

“We are working on delivering our patrons something bigger, tastier and experiential with wine remaining at the core of our business.” states Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah.

Patrons interested in keeping up to date with Sai Wine Café are encouraged to follow Sai on facebook and instagram, she said.