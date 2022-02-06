Salah Weeps As Mane’s Senegal Beat Egypt On Penalties To Win 2021 AFCON

Senegal and Egypt went into extra time in Sunday’s AFCON final with the score 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Sadio Mane squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

However, Mane made up for his first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden AFCON title on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth AFCON title.

Salah and other Egyptian players wept as Senegal players and fans jubilated.

How penalties were taken

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) succeeds from the penalty spot.

Zizo (Egypt) scores!

Abdou Diallo (Senegal) converts his penalty!

Mohamed Abdel Monem (Egypt) misses his penalty attempt!

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) misses

Marwan Hamdi (Egypt) scores from the penalty spot.

Bamba Dieng (Senegal) scores from the penalty spot.



Mohanad Mostafa Lasheen (Egypt) misses!

Sadio Mane (Senegal) converts his penalty!