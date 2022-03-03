Samartex PGA Mahogany Open Tees Off Today

Richard Nsenkyire Kwaku-Duah

Samartex Mahogany PGA professional golf championship tees off today at the nine hole golf course at Samreboi, in the Amenfi West District in the Western Region.

At a press briefing yesterday at the Club House ahead of the tourney, Managing Director of Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, Richard Nsenkyire Kwaku-Duah, stated that Samartex PGA Mahogany Open Golf Championship has come to stay and it will be a tournament that will be played four times a year. The plan is to make it a part of PGA’s annual calendar, with the maiden edition teeing off today to March 6, at Samreboi course in the Western Region of Ghana.

“Personally, I have an interest in sports and also Samartex Steal and Plywood as a corporate policy and our corporate social responsibility, we are now going into professional golf to unearth talent although we have golf course.

“As part of our support for sports, we have a football club, women’s team, Youth Under 15, Division One club and we have golf course here too. We have professional golfers who are members of the PGA who do come here for training. We have many youth here so it is a way of unearthing and developing talents in sports irrespective of the sporting discipline you belong to.

“We have a collaboration with Safari Group and other sponsors are also part of the partnership which have fetched GH¢100,000.00 as prize money apart from organisational expenses,” Nsenkyire said.

He added that “the golf course has been prepared ahead of time so some of the golfers are already here training for the tournament, so we are ready for the championship.

“The greens are in immaculate condition and the fairways are well cleared to locate your balls at all times.”

Organisers of Mahogany open will in collaboration with PGA tournament Director Akwasi Prempeh build point system as to which golfer will emerge winner at Obotan in the last tournament in the calendar year.