Samira Hits Road For Bawumia

Samira Bawumia campaigning for her husband in Kumasi

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s hopes of being elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 polls has been given a lifeline.

This follows the decision of his wife, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, to canvass for votes for him in the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold.

Samira Bawumia, who is rhetorically very good, has appealed passionately to the party’s delegates to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia to help retain the NPP in power.

She said aside being intelligent, visionary, competent, patriotic and development-oriented leader, Dr. Bawumia also has what it takes to lead the NPP to retain power.

In this regard, Samira Bawumia entreated the party’s delegates, whose votes would determine who would lead the party into the 2024 elections, to cast their ballot for her husband.

According to her, total endorsement of Dr. Bawumia by the party’s delegates would send a strong message that the Vice President is competent and the party is united behind him.

“I’m appealing to you to show Dr. Bawumia great support by voting massively for him on November 4, this year, which is few days away when our party goes to the polls”, the Second Lady said.

She was addressing NPP delegates from Manhyia North and South, Asawase and Nhyiaeso Constituencies at the True Vine Hotel as part of her campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

The NPP, she said “needed a competent, peaceful and inspiring leader at this crucial time to help break the two term governance jinx to sustain their good works.

On her personal note, Samira Bawumia said she would work assiduously to ensure that the welfare of the party members and Ghanaians in general were addressed as First Lady.

“I am sure you all know how passionate I am about issues of employment because I believe a working person has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“I want to assure you that your concerns would be mine too when by God’s grace we record a decisive victory in the upcoming 2024 elections”, Samira assured, attracting applause.

Nana Ama Ampomah, Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, on her part, appealed to the NPP delegates to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia in the party election.

“Let’s work with a good heart for Dr. Bawumia and ensure that we campaign these last days for him so he can win massively and lead our party to victory in 2024”, she said.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia has clearly displayed that he is focused and capable of leading NPP to win a third consecutive victory in 2024 so the party should support him.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi