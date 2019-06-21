Samira Urges Partnerships To Address Health Inequalities

SECOND LADY, Samira Bawumia, has urged the global community to leverage on partnerships, innovative ideas and technology in addressing inequalities in healthcare.

That, according to the Second Lady, was key to ensuring that “no one is left behind.”

Mrs. Bawumia made the call when she participated in a High Level Panel Discussion themed: ‘Partnerships and Innovation to Overcome Inequalities In Health’ at the 2019 European Development Days in Brussels, Belgium.

Commenting on her participation in the discussion, she observed in a statement that, “I reiterated the need to leverage on partnerships, innovative ideas and technology to reach the poor and vulnerable, especially, women and children, in order to ensure inequalities in health are addressed and no one is left behind.”

The panel included Jane Ellison, Executive Director for External Relations and Governance at the World Health Organisation, Dr. Seth Berkeley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Marjeta Jager, Dep. Director General, DEVCO, European Commission, Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Board Chair, The Global Fund, Mr Bruno Mettling, Chairman, Middle-East and Africa, Orange and Louison Mbombo, EDD Young Leader.

BY Melvin Tarlue