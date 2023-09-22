Sammi Awuku Vows To Increase Votes For NPP In Akuapem North

Sammi Awuku

The Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has vowed to tremendously increase the votes of the governing New Patriotic Party in Akuapem North Constituency.

According to the Director General, he has plans to pick up the nomination forms when the party opens the opportunity for its members to contest in parliamentary elections.

‘‘Am going to pick a form when the party opens nominations officially, I have examined myself and I can contest the Akuampen North parliamentary race,’’ said Mr Awuku.

He stated that the current lawmaker for the Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei has declared her intention for the Okaikoi North parliamentary race in the Greater Accra region.

Mr Awuku said that the incumbent MP for Akuapem North has done her best to the constituents adding that he will contribute greatly to the constituency if given the nod.

Speaking to DGN exclusively, Mr Awuku promised to ensure both physical and human development in the Akuapem North constituency if voted as the next Member of Parliament.

He pledged to build upon the success story of the current lawmaker and contribute significantly to the growth of the constituency.

He stated that he would create job opportunities for the youth to help reduce the unemployment rate in the constituency.

Mr Awuku added that the constituency will experience vast development in his time as a Member of Parliament.

-BY Daniel Bampoe