Sammi Awuku Warns NPP On NDC Lies

Sammi Awuku addressing the NPP faithfuls at Bantama

NEW PATRIOTIC Party (NPP) members in the country have been sternly warned against becoming complacent during the December 7 polls and allowing the National Democratic Congress (NDC)to use propaganda to discourage them.

National Organizer of the party, Sammi Awuku, who sounded the warning, stated that it was a known fact that the NPP was the huge favourite to win the elections, but should not relax on the campaign trail because the NDC was still on their propaganda business.

Addressing scores of NPP members at Bantama in Kumasi on Saturday, Mr. Awuku said the NPP would easily retain power if the party avoided complacency.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia’s splendid works in political office have helped the NPP to emerge as the overwhelming favourite to win the elections. But we should all know that if we allow ourselves to the taken over by complacency, it could work against us; therefore we should do away with complacency.”

According to him, the NPP is seeking to win the presidential and parliamentary elections “and that target requires hard work.”

In this regard, the NPP National Organizer stated that he was expecting every member of the elephant family to hit the ground and campaign for more votes.

“From today, we should all participate in the house-to-house campaign in our various constituencies in order to attract more votes for the party,” he charged.

He said the NPP administration had chalked a lot of successes in just four years “so you have a lot to campaign about to help garner more votes for the NPP.”

Mr. Awuku had earlier on in the day, joined Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Bantama Constituency NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC), to embark on a walk.

Christened the ‘Bantama Big Walk’, the event saw several NPP kingpins from all over Ghana trooping to Bantama to join party members to walk for votes in the area.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi