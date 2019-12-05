header ad banner
Samsung Galaxy Fold In High Demand

December 5, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Fold

THE FIRST batch of the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold, a new foldable device creating a new mobile category, was clearly a hit with Ghanaians.

All pre-order sales have been delivered despite the delayed-release and there is more appetite for the device.

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more.

 “Samsung is proud to introduce a premium foldable device, that goes beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone,” said  Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa. “The pre-order sales are indicative of the public’s affinity for technology that transcends the norm.”

“The Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own. It delivers a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone. Users now have the best of both worlds; a compact device that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest-ever smartphone display. Galaxy Fold brings together material, engineering and display innovations, developed over eight years following the debut of Samsung’s first flexible display prototype in 2011,” Dudu Mokholo said.

