Sarkodie Must Rise Above Divisive Statements- Bulldog

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog admonished rapper Sarkodie to rise above making statements that would divide the media industry and artistes.

According to him, Sarkodie is a big brand now and he should be seen as uniting and encouraging stakeholders in the showbiz industry other than giving attention to destructive statements.

Sarkodie is currently trending over his recent comments that presenters in Ghana who have not crossed over to international platforms like the BBC do not have the moral right to talk about Ghanaian artistes for not going global.

“It is easy for someone to sit on the radio and say that Shatta Wale or Sarkodie didn’t do this or that. I know that we the artists have things we should do because every time there is a step but if you are on a Ghanaian radio for close to 20 years and you’ve not moved to a platform like Choice or BBC, I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about Ghanaian artistes who have not moved,” he said in an interview with Fire Stick.

The comment has since received a lot of mix-reactions. While some supported him, others disagree with him.

But speaking on Hitz fm on Monday, Bulldog said the statement is not necessary. He could have handled whatever question he was asked differently.

“If we want to break Sarkodie’s statement line by line, then the whole of Ghana needs to elevate…If you are on the top of the food chain, you shouldn’t be saying things to tear the people beneath you apart.

I am not saying Sarkodie was wrong for saying level up. I am just saying he should rise above that conversation,” he said.

“He needs to rise above this conversation and bring everybody together. He should not be saying stuff that will tear us apart,” he added.