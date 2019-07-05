Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Others React To Black Stars Win

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

Top Ghanaian artistes were in an ecstatic mood on social media after the Black Stars of Ghana defeated their counterparts from Guinea Bissau to book a spot in the round of 16 matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

A goal from Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew ensured a 2-0 victory for Ghana, as they topped Group F with five points, with superior goal difference followed by Cameroon with five points.

Benin finished third with three points while Guinea were at the bottom of the group with just a point.

Shatta Wale, who has been very vibrant on social media whenever the Black Stars play, was elated with the win and posted on Twitter, “Let’s celebrate, the party dey my house.”

Sarkodie also heaped praises on the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, and labelled him a magician after he led the team to victory on his Twitter page.

The reigning 2019 VGMA best rapper, Medikal, posted on his Twitter page, “Black Stars won! Dinner with my fans next week” whilst Dadie Opanka also showered praises on goalkeeper Richard Ofori for his wonderful saves in the game which helped Ghana progress to the next round.