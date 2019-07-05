GTA Shuts Down 31 Hospitality Facilities

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has closed down 31 facilities in the Eastern Region, including hotels, guest houses, hostels, restaurants and drinking bars, for operating without operational licences from the GTA.

A statement signed by the Eastern Regional Director of the GTA, Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, and copied to the GNA, said it took three days for the enforcement task force from the GTA to carry out the exercise.

It said service delivery and safety of patrons to these tourism facilities couldn’t be taken for granted, hence the exercise to clamp down on those facilities operating without licence in accordance with the law.

The facilities include Lambert Court, Ceewus, Quest Lodge and Hosanna Hostels at Brekusu, Madiba, Supreme, Elite, Hostel 99 and Frontline Hostels at Koforidua, Greater Grace Guest House, Kwabeng and Riches of Glory Guest House, Kyekyewere.

Others are Royal Gate Guest House, Nankese, American Guest House and Eno Agyeiwa Guest House, both at Asuotwene-Adeiso, Loveco Guest House, Nsawam, Grace Land Luxury Guest House, Oda.

The rest are Macdorini Guest House, Pankese, Amadu Guest House, Akoase, Regiboat Hotel, Koforidua, Cozy View Hotel, Kyebi, Star Gate Hotel, Kwahu-Nteso, Royal Asase Hotel, Asesewa, Shai-Hills Hotel, Somanya, Seven Souls Hotel, Oda, Omama Hotel, Asuom, Daddy’s Motel, Nkawkaw, Mebendesly Lodge, Begoro, FT Lodge, Boti Falls, Royal Master Lodge, Oda, Soul Restaurant, Kyebi and Bodua Corner, Apirede.

However, Reggie Boat Hotel, Coxy View Hotel Soul Restaurant, Riches of Glory Guest House, Mebendensly Lodge and Supreme Hostel, immediately after the closure, had to pay the necessary fees to regularise their operations.

According to the statement, apart from operating a hospitality facility without a valid operational licence issued by the GTA, “it also bothers on issues of compromising on standards of facilities, security and safety of patrons.”

The statement stressed on the need for effective collaboration of all stakeholders, calling on all patrons of hospitality facilities to look out for the GTA valid operational licence, which is supposed to be boldly displayed at the reception.