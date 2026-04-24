Greater Accra Division Three Middle League Off To Thrilling Start

A scene at the event

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Three Middle League kicked off in lively fashion delivering exciting action at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The opening round saw Soccer Calculators make an impressive start, securing a comfortable 2–0 win over Tema Chase FC on Saturday. With a disciplined and organised display, they claimed all three points and set an early benchmark in the competition.

Later that day, Deholy SC and Light Gate FC produced an entertaining contest, settling for a 1–1 draw in a tightly fought match that kept spectators engaged from start to finish.

Midweek action continued on Wednesday with a ceremonial kickoff led by Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association. He was joined by Regional Coordinator and Elite Academy Manager, Daasebre Adu-Asare Michael.

On the pitch, Soccer Calculators were again involved in a high-scoring affair, playing out a 2–2 draw with Fairport FC in an evenly contested encounter. Meanwhile, Fund Back Africa FC and Deholy SC could not be separated, ending their match in a goalless stalemate.

On Saturday, April 25, Fairport FC will face Tema Chase FC, while Fund Back Africa FC take on Light Gate FC in what promises to be a crucial round of fixtures as teams push for a place in the final of the Tema Metropolitan Football Association Division Three Middle League.

By Wletsu Ransford