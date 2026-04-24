GTA Begins Vendors, Entertainment Enterprises Inspection

Marilyn Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO, GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has commenced the inspection of licence renewal for operators of food, beverage and entertainment enterprises within the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, April 20, 2026, forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all facilities comply with established public health, safety and operational standards, while safeguarding the wellbeing of patrons and the public.

In a statement issued by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director, Corporate Affairs, the Authority indicated that the inspection exercise will cover traditional catering enterprises (chop bars), food vendors, drinking bars, pubs, fast food joints, snack bars and outdoor catering services.

“All operators are respectfully urged to cooperate fully with inspectors from the Ghana Tourism Authority throughout the exercise. Official inspectors will carry valid identification cards for verification purposes. “The Authority further encourages all operators to ensure that their licences and relevant operational documents are up to date,” the statement read.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke