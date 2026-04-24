Go Fix Your Countries – South Africans Tell Ghanaians, Nigerians

A scene during a xenophobic attack on foreigners

Ghanaian and their Nigerian counterparts are enduring unusual bouts of xenophobia at the hands of their South African hosts.

Out of fear for their dear lives, many citizens from these West African countries, both members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU), remained indoors when a planned demonstration was announced in Mthatha yesterday.

A viral street confrontation video from South Africa had earlier ignited heated discussions online about xenophobia and migration across the continent.

The footage shows activist Victoria Africa, also known as Queen Vee, alongside a group of locals confronting a Ghana national and other African migrants, questioning them about their travel documents.

In the video, the activist is heard expressing frustration over migration within Africa, stating that locals are tired of seeing African migrants move to other countries without addressing issues in their own nations.

The clip, reportedly from the YouTube channel Reality Street Talk, has since sparked intense debate online, with many users discussing concerns about xenophobia, immigration laws, and the treatment of African migrants within other African countries.

Yesterday’s planned demonstration by residents of Mthatha in that country was in protest over concerns about the increasing presence of foreign nationals, with demonstrators demanding that employment opportunities be reserved for locals.

The two-hour demonstration was said to have been led by local South Africans who claim that jobs intended for citizens are increasingly being taken up by foreigners.

Chairman of the Ghanaian community in Mthatha, Dr. Yirenyi Gyekye Darko, said he has engaged with local police, who have assured him that adequate security measures are in place to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful.

“I spoke to one of the station commanders, and he confirmed that there will be a peaceful demonstration. The police are taking precautionary measures to ensure everything remains under control,” he said.

Despite the assurances, he has advised members of the Ghanaian community to remain cautious and limit movement during the protest period.

“We have asked our people to stay indoors and not open their shops until about midday, when the situation is expected to normalise,” he noted.

Dr. Darko explained that the demonstration was driven by calls for the South African government to prioritise jobs for its citizens, amid claims that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, Nigerians, and Zimbabweans, are taking over employment opportunities.

Earlier last month, Nigerians in that country were attacked when a certain Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was installed King of KuGompo in the Eastern Cape. This action led to arson and destruction of properties by angry locals.

An activist was captured saying that Nigerian migrants have turned their country into something else.

He accused Nigerians of undermining their law enforcement agents and not according respect to the police uniform.

Some of them, he said, engage in drug peddling and turning local girls into prostitutes.

A Daily Guide Report