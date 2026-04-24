Lawra Mourns Naa Puowelle Karbo III

The late Naa Puowelle Karbo III

The Upper West Region and the entire nation have been hit with the sad news of the passing of Naa Puowelle Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area.

According to family sources, the revered traditional leader passed away on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2026, at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 79 years old.

Naa Karbo III was a titan in Ghana’s chieftaincy institution. His distinguished service included serving as Paramount Chief of Lawra (enskinned in 2007), former President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, and immediate past Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.

Throughout his reign, he was a powerful voice for traditional governance, peace, and development, leaving an indelible mark on the socio-political landscape of the Upper West Region.

He is survived by four children, including the former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.

As the Lawra Traditional Area and the nation reflect on his impactful life, funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family and the Traditional Council in due course.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of Lawra.