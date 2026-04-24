Rosenior’s Chelsea Spell Ends Abruptly

Liam Rosenio

Liam Rosenior’s time at Chelsea FC came to a sudden end, less than four months after signing a long-term deal. The 41-year-old, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, departs following 10 defeats in 23 matches.

His exit came shortly after publicly criticising his players following a loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, a moment that exposed growing tensions within the squad. While Rosenior initially defended his players, results declined sharply, including a five-game losing streak without scoring — the club’s worst run in over a century.

Despite arriving with a strong reputation after success at RC Strasbourg Alsace, Rosenior struggled to win over the dressing room. Reports suggest some players, including Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández, were unconvinced, while internal meetings became increasingly disengaged.

Concerns also emerged over tactical decisions, particularly during Chelsea’s heavy Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. His approach was criticised as overly open, with key selection choices backfiring.

Although Rosenior was respected personally, issues with authority, dressing room unity, and inconsistent performances ultimately led to his downfall. Injuries to key players such as Reece James and Cole Palmer further compounded Chelsea’s struggles, bringing his brief tenure at Stamford Bridge to an early conclusion.