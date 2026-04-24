GFA Targets Global Brand Status

Jamil Maraby

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set its sights on elevating the country’s football identity to global prominence, as Director of Marketing, Jamil Maraby, outlines an ambitious strategy to position Ghana among the world’s most recognisable sports brands.

Charged with overseeing branding, sponsorship, and commercial development, Maraby revealed that the Association’s aspirations extend far beyond Africa. He explained that the GFA is intentionally pursuing a place on the global stage by capitalising on the enduring popularity and cultural significance of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.

Speaking on the GFA Podcast with Patrick Akoto, Maraby expressed confidence in the vision, stating that the goal is to rank among the top three most identifiable football brands worldwide. He acknowledged the scale of the ambition but maintained that it is both purposeful and achievable.

Maraby linked the initiative to a broader historical vision, drawing inspiration from Ghana’s founding president, Kwame Nkrumah, who saw football as a powerful tool for projecting national identity and influence across Africa and beyond.

According to him, the GFA has already begun intensifying efforts to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, improved brand visibility, and the global appeal of the Black Stars.

At the heart of the strategy is a firm belief that Ghana football possesses the talent, rich history, and cultural influence necessary to compete with the most powerful sporting brands in the world.

By Wletsu Ransford