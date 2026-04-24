Sports Minister Welcomes Carlos Queiroz With Fugu

Carlos Queiroz receiving the Fugu from Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister for Sports, Kofi Adams, has officially welcomed newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz with a symbolic presentation of traditional ‘fugu’ attire, marking his arrival and integration into Ghanaian culture.

Queiroz, who touched down in the country on Wednesday, was introduced to officials at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation in the company of Kurt Okraku and other executives of the Ghana Football Association. The veteran Portuguese tactician has been handed a short-term, four-month contract to replace Otto Addo, with his tenure set to run until the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during the introductory ceremony, Adams explained the significance of the gesture, noting that the presentation of ‘fugu’ was both a cultural welcome and a symbol of belonging.

“If you entered your new country on Wednesday, it is appropriate for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to present you a ‘fugu’ gift and to usher you into the country, and to let you know you are truly one of us,” he said.

The gesture aligns with the recent declaration by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, which designates Wednesdays as National Fugu Day to promote Ghanaian heritage.

Queiroz is expected to be officially unveiled to the public where he will be presented to the Ghanaian football community.

The experienced coach takes over at a critical time, with the Black Stars looking to recover from a run of four consecutive defeats under Addo. His immediate task will be to stabilise the team and prepare them for the upcoming global tournament.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L of the FIFA World Cup, where they will face strong opposition from England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable quarter-final run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

By Wletsu Ransford