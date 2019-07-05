Gyan Shelves AFCON Glory Talks

Asamoah Gyan

General Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has stated talks of Ghana winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations are a bit premature.



The four-time champions secured passage to the knockout stage after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final Group F game on Tuesday.



Gyan and his team-mates are seeking to end the country’s 37-year wait for a title, having last won the trophy in 1982.



“It is too early to talk about winning the cup because we still have some games to go and we are focused on our next opponent,” he told the media in an interview.