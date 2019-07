Neymar

Barcelona want Neymar to return to PSG for the start of pre-season to smooth his return to the Nou Camp, according to reports.

Spanish newspaper Sport have reported that Neymar had no plans to return to France after leaving Paris at the end of the season in May to report for international duty with Brazil.

The forward hoped that talks between PSG and Barcelona would have progressed enough to mean he would not have had to go back.