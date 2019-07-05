Lampard Returns As Chelsea Manager

Frank Lampard

Chelsea have appointed club legend and all-time top scorer Frank Lampard as their new head coach.

Lampard was identified as the preferred choice to succeed Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge despite having only one year of managerial experience at Derby, who he led to the Championship playoff final but lost to Aston Villa.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead,” he added.