Dede Ayew

Captain Dede Ayew has said the team is focused on plotting the fall of Tunisia when they cross swords at the 1/16th stage of the competition in Egypt.

He said after the Guinea Bissau game that the entire team is focused and approaching the games as it comes.

To Dede, the team is currently on the drawing board; analysing and mapping put strategies to outwit their next opponent ‒Tunisia.

He said the team has put the Guinea Bissau victory behind and looking forward to replicate same feat when they clash with Tunisia.

“The past is the past and in Ismailia, we scored two goals against Benin even though we did not win, and we should focus on the present and the present is doing what we did today (Tuesday).

Playing together tactically, physically going on every ball. Football is about being smart. It is not only about tactics,” Dede Ayew indicated.

He added, “We need to stay as a team and a unit and once we do that, I have no doubt in my mind that the lads would deliver, Tunisia will fall.”

Ghana‒ who finished first in Group F with five points after two draws and a win‒ will face Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on Monday to battle for a quarter final ticket.