Wendy Shay Apologises To Kufuor Over Photo

Wendy Shay

Female musician, Wendy Shay, has apologised to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for posting the photo she took with him that appears to have embarrassed him.

Ms. Shay took the photo when she visited Mr. Kufuor at his residence in Accra with other ambassadors of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) a few days ago.

But the picture in which the ex-President appeared hypnotised by her sexy body and ‘shooting boobs’ rather than looking at the camera, has generated a lot of public debate on social media.

That compelled the YEA Board chaired by Sammi Awuku to issue a statement expressing its displeasure over Ms. Shay’s decision to post such a picture of the former President who seemed ‘carried’ away by her nice and sexy-looking body.

Read Ms. Shay’s full apology below

Wendy Shay writes;

On the 4th of July, 2019,I posted an image of myself and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kuffour on my social media timeline. This was after I visited him with my fellow Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors officially. The image I posted went viral on social media for the wrong reasons and I will wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency and the board and Management of the Youth Employment Agency. I had no intention of bringing his good image into any public disrepute. I would wish to apologize to the general public as well with most of the comments being directed to my outfit. I am a young lady and I am still learning. To err is human, to forgive is divine. I promise to do better next time. Once again, I am sorry.

BY Melvin Tarlue