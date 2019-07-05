Twellium Industrial Ltd. Partners UN Youth Ghana

Established beverage producing company, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has signed a project development agreement with UN Youth Ghana in a ceremony at its head office, Kotoku near Nsawam.

The contract, subject to renewal will see Twellium Industries support developmental and social-change projects by UN Youth Ghana.

Already, Twellium Foundation, a subsidiary of Twellium Industries have embarked on countless Corporate Social Responsibility projects in educational, health, sports and entrepreneurial sectors.

And after putting pen-to-paper, Mr Ali Ajami, head of Marketing told the media “It has always been the company’s vision to empower the youth realize their full potentials in their respective fields of endeavor.

” We have realized, UN Youth Ghana share our vision of giving back to society hence, the decision to rally behind them by way of support. For instance, a percentage of every purchase of Verna Natural Mineral water goes to charity, so when you buy the product, you are supporting society.

“We believe Ghanaian youth need developmental projects for a better future.”

In like manner, Madam Lilian Sally Addo expressed the wish that the partnership will serve its intended purpose of impacting lives of the youth.

“We have monitored the good works of Twellium Foundation, and we have realized that they promote ideals of SDG’s.

Meanwhile, executives of UN Youth Ghana have presented citations to management of Twellium Industrial Company Limited and Twellium Foundation for their outstanding charity works.

Meanwhile, executives of UN Youth Ghana have presented citations to management of Twellium Industrial Company Limited and Twellium Foundation for their outstanding charity works.