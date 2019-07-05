Ernesto Yeboah Arrested Over Luxurious $200m Chamber Protest

THE CONVENOR of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has been arrested in Parliament together with two other persons for allegedly protesting over plans to construct an ultramodern Chamber for lawmakers.

Ghanaians have opposed plans to construct the Chamber at an estimated cost of $200 million.

Mr. Yeboah and the two others were in custody at the Parliamentary Protection Unit as at the time of filing this report.

DGN Online’s Parliamentary correspondent, Thomas Fosu, indicated that their arrests followed a security breach in the Chamber of Parliament.

The three, according to our correspondent, in the middle of deliberations in Parliament, started shouting ‘drop that chamber’.

They were arrested around 11:00am on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mr. Yeboah is the suspended youth organiser of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and his pressure group, the Economic Fighters League is leading the crusade against the construction of the Chamber.

Our correspondent says they were arrested by Police in the House immediately they started shouting ‘drop that Chamber.’

Statement

DGN Online understands that their statements have been taken by the Police.

Stay tune…

Below is a video of the arrest

BY Melvin Tarlue