Operational Launching Of MPS Terminal 3: Docking Of The First Commercial Vessel

The first commercial vessel is docking today at MPS new container Terminal after 3 years of expansion and modernization works to complete the first two berths.

The new MPS Terminal 3, whose first two berths had been recently completed, was operationally put to use today, with the first commercial vessel docking at MPS Tema Port. Thanks to its the state-of-the-art technology and equipment, 1,427 containers (2,131 TEU) were discharged and 730 containers (1,150 TEU) loaded.

This first commercial vessel is not like any other one. Indeed, the Maersk Cape Coast was inaugurated and christened at the port of Tema in 2011. At that time, Tema port was a crucial milestone for the ship’s history. Today, this ship is in return an important milestone in the Tema port’s history.

“I was there in 2011 and I remember very well that day. What a symbolic coincidence! I hope that this will bring as much luck to our new terminal and team as the ship has had over the past eight years,” said the CEO, Mohamed Samara.

This first commercial vessel definitely attested the completion of a phase of the Tema Port expansion project and displayed the readiness of the semi-automated procedures and upgraded papersless processes after 36 months of works on this superb infrastructure and following the intensive testing of the deployed state-of-the-art equipment, technology and manpower training.

The status of the first two berths at MPS new Terminal 3 was officially changed from “in progress” to “ready for operations” on June 28th. As planned, phase 1 was delivered on time with the completion of the first two berths

On that day, the MPS Management accompanied by the resident Board Directors gathered workers, contractors, customs, representatives of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority and other Ghanaian authorities. In front of the gathered stakeholders, the construction team handed over a symbolic key to the operations team representing the initial phase of the built facility.

Mr. Samara praised the construction and transition teams who had overseen the construction and the period of moving the existing business to its present location.

“This is a wonderful day for Ghana and for every one of us, the entire shipping community. Each contractor has done a wonderful job and this is brilliant engineering. Most importantly, there has been created value and transfer of knowhow and skills that has been derived from this project to be used on future projects requiring these skills and expertise.”

“ I congratulate the transition team. The new terminal is about upgrading our port to match up international standards. This terminal is a sophisticated terminal loaded with technology and some of the world’s most advanced equipment to harvest efficiency”. He also encouraged all stakeholders to promote the port in their interactions.

“This project still remains a part of the Ghana Port Master plan and we are glad that the whole team put our heads together and our hands on the table to realise this engineering masterpiece today. I wish the operations team the best of success because the engineering team has done its job, it is now the turn of the operations team to operate it as attractively as possible to make it the number container terminal in terms of volume, cargo throughput in the sub region. The challenge is for us to stand tall as the leading transshipment hub in the years to come.” Michael Luguje, Director General of the GPHA said as he impressed on the Operations Team to do their utmost best to complement the efforts of the Engineering Team.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Felix Anang-La who was also present assured all that the office of the Metropolis would continue to support the operations of the new container terminal. “This is a long awaited project which is evident in its acclaims beyond the shores of Ghana, the city of Tema is firmly behind this project. Whatever assistance required by the facility within our reach would be provided.”

Enthused by the momentous feat achieved in his lifetime, Chairman of the MPS Board of Directors Dr Edmund Osei Tutu Prempeh remarked “Historically there has been etched in the political and economic history of this country a project which forms the building blocks by which the country’s economic development will evolve. Now we have connectivity which is going to interlink trade between the south and the north, east and west. This will attract a host of major contracts and international investments to benefit the nation. “

The expansion project is going on, with 3rd Berth expected to be delivered in February 2020, 4 months ahead of schedule. The next mile stone will be complete the building of the 4th Berth by the end of 2020. At the end of the expansion work 1.4 kilometers of Quay would have been created to handle vessels up to 16-meter draft, and the development area will account for 127 hectares.

The Tema Port MPS-Terminal 3 is the first port facility of its kind in West Africa and will the establish the connectivity needed to stimulate Ghana’s trade and industry by effectively plug the various sectors of Ghana’s economy to the regional and wider global markets which shall in turn create new jobs and prosperity for many generations to come.

Mohamed Samara surmised that by this “the key of this new Terminal has in fact been handed over to all Ghanaians, as this new terminal will contribute to make them thrive”.