Ambassador Kojo Bonsu Applauds Ghana’s $270 Million AI Revolution

In a week that has signaled a massive shift in Ghana’s technological landscape, Ambassador Kojo Bonsu has formally extended his congratulations to *President John Dramani Mahama* following the historic launch of the National AI Strategy.

The President’s announcement on April 24, detailed a bold financial roadmap for the nation, including a *$250 million investment* to establish a world-class AI Center and an additional *$20 million* for the short-to-medium-term implementation of the strategy.

“The Only Way Forward”

Speaking from his diplomatic post, Ambassador Bonsu—who recently launched his own Gen Z AI Club on April 11,described the President’s move as a masterstroke of visionary leadership.

> “This is exactly the way to go. Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a trend; it is the fundamental architecture of the future global economy,” Bonsu stated. “By committing these kinds of resources, President Mahama is ensuring that Ghana doesn’t just participate in the digital age, but leads it.”

Bonsu emphasized that the $270 million total commitment sends a clear signal to the world that Ghana is ready for high-tech investment and innovation.

Synergies Between Policy and Youth

The Ambassador noted that the timing of these developments creates a perfect “technological harmony” between government policy and grassroots youth engagement.

His *Gen Z AI Club, designed to equip the younger generation with coding, machine learning, and ethical AI skills, is now positioned to serve as a vital talent pipeline for the government’s new initiatives.

*How the Gen Z AI Club complements the National Strategy:*

*Talent Incubation:* Preparing young Ghanaians to staff and innovate within the $250 million AI Center.

*Global Connectivity:* Leveraging the Club’s influence to connect Ghanaian youth with international tech hubs.

*Digital Literacy:* Bridging the gap between high-level national policy and practical, hands-on skill acquisition for students.

Bridging the Gap in China

Ambassador Bonsu also highlighted how his initiatives in

China will serve as a bridge for the new National AI Strategy. By fostering AI collaboration and knowledge exchange within the Chinese tech ecosystem, the Gen Z AI Club will act as a “knowledge scout,” bringing back best practices to support the President’s vision.

“We are building a future where a young person in Accra or Kumasi can compete with their peers in Shanghai or Silicon Valley,” Bonsu concluded. “With the President’s strategy and our youth-led clubs working in tandem, Ghana’s digital future has never looked brighter.”