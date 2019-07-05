No Torture Against ModernGhana Journalist – Medical Report

Emmanuel Ajarfo Abugri

The Medical Report on the Modern Ghana Deputy Editor, Emmanuel Ajarfo Abugri, appears to show no evidence of torture against him by National Security.

Mr. Abugri alleged on Saturday after his release from National Security custody that he was tortured with electric shocks and severely beaten.

He was arrested last Thursday together with another staff of ModernGhana, an online news portal.

But his claims of torture appears to be a well calculated attempt to place the State security agency in bad light.

This is because the Medical Report which was to confirm his claims of torture has proven otherwise.

Reports monitored on Ghanaweb, an online portal, revealed that “according to the [medical] report which was based on physical examination and x-rays there were no abrasions or lacerations and no swelling even as at Saturday morning when the journalist was released and reported to the hospital for initial examination.”

DGN Online understands that further detailed examination and x-rays also revealed no signs of torture.

Ghanaweb quoted the report as saying: “He is anisteric, not pale, hydration is fair, chest is clear and shows no abnormalities. He also has no swelling and no reddening of his eyes”. X-ray reports also show no sign of injury to his tissues.”

DGN Online is yet to independently verify the medical report.

But media publications say the medical reports were procured with an alias Seidu Abubakr but doctors say the person in question is the same as Mr Abugri who had earlier made the first report to the hospital on Saturday.

Police are believed to be investigating why Mr Abugri used an Alias on his second visit to the hospital in procuring the medical report.

BY Melvin Tarlue