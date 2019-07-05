YEA Unhappy With Wendy Shay Over Kufuor’s Picture

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor (R) with Wendy Shay

THE BOARD of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has taken a strong exception to the publicity that came out from the meeting between ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and female singer, Wendy Shay.

A picture taken during the meeting held recently shows the former President looking at the ‘sexy’ musician in a manner that some Ghanaians have sought to read meanings into.

Ms. Shay, wearing an attire that shows her nice body shape and ‘shooting boobs’, is seen in the ‘leaked’ picture from the meeting which took place at the former President’s residence in Accra looking straight at the camera.

However, Mr. Kufuor rather appeared to be looking at her ‘beautiful’ body, thus ‘not having time to look at the camera.

YEA in a statement issued by its Board Chairman, Sammi Awuku, appeared unhappy with Wendy Shay and how the publicity was handled.

It is believed that Ms. Shay posted the seemingly embarrassing picture of Mr. Kufuor with other photos taken during the meeting.

In the statement, YEA says “definitely not the kind of publicity and feedback the Board of YEA expected after the visit of the YEA Ambassadors and Management to Former Prez. Kufuor.”

Mr. Awuku in the statement, directed management to crack the whip against any errant ambassador for them to conform to the terms of their engagement and avoid distractions.

The statement said “management must ensure that Ambassadors stick to the Highest Level of Professionalism when paying such courtesy calls.”

According to the statement, management must also ensure that the Ambassadors use these visits to project the very vision of the Board and Project the new employment opportunities the Agency is offering to the teeming unemployed Youth of our Country.

It added that “those willing to cooperate should be supported and welcomed and those unwilling to go by these standards must be shown the exit. Let’s be focused and not major on the Minors as we rally round to provide jobs for the many unemployed Youth of our Country.”

BY Melvin Tarlue