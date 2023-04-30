Savannah NPP Condemns ‘War Mongering’ Statement of NDC Chairman

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Savannah Region has condemned an alleged war mongering statement by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC, Alhaji Seidu Imoro alias Man Blessing.

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC is alleged to have called into a radio interview and instructed NDC supporters in the region to attack NPP people come 2024.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described the statement of the NDC Chairman as a violent extremists posture of Adabraka towards 2024 elections in Ghana, and are gradually using the Savannah region as their rehearsal centre.

According to the NPP, the NDC leadership is programming and poisoning the gullible minds of their dejected supporters into emotional roller coaster and averting their minds onto an agenda of taking arms and ammunition as a means of snatching power.

“They have become agents or special assigns of terrorism by unleashing wide-scale mayhem on themselves in their recent Youth and Women Congress in Damongo.”

A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Communications Director of the ruling NPP, Fredrick Abukari Tahiru, indicated that the inefficient and ineffective Chairman of the NDC has shamefully developed a certain strange appetite for violence and chaos in the infant Savannah Region, and scheming to implement that come 2024.

“The remarks are unbefitting, senseless, unfortunate and distasteful. His call in a radio interview on NDC supporters in the Region to attack NPP supporters in 2024 is tantamounts to backward thinking to say the least. These statements are not only irresponsible and smack of poor communication skills and prowess from the NDC gaffer, but also a dangerous stab in the face of the peace we are all enjoying in the Region.”

He noted that the Savannah Region, undoubtedly, is the brainchild of the NPP and Nana Addo/Bawumia government, and has seen a crystal display of political maturity by the NPP party under the enviable leadership of Prof. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu Kalamonia.

“Our NPP Chairman’s superior communication skills and political dominance has elevated him above his NDC counterpart since the inception of the Region. choosing violence is certainly going to be the last straw that will break the back of the NDC because, the NPP will rather invariably use law and order.

Again, the NPP will never allow its meekness to be misinterpreted to mean weakness, nor allow its supporters to be taken for granted.”

Mr. Tahiru called on the chiefdom, especially the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, the Regional Police Commander and all stakeholders in the Region to take note of the evil intentions of Man Blessing and his NDC and act accordingly.

“We are very much wary about the NDC’s intention to institutionalize political vigilantism in the Savannah Region as stated and confirmed by their chairman and has further confirmed their act of stockpiling illicit arms in the Region for their party bandits to engage in chaos and anarchy. According to him, plans have been finalized to bring mercenaries and terrorists to destabilize the Region to their political advantage.”

“If the Ghana Police Service, a state security apparatus decides to sleep over their responsibilities, we shall be left with no option than to adopt our own measures to ensure that, these enemies of progress are reduced to size. The NPP in the Savannah Region is not bereft of what it takes to be rude and violent. We are calm and composed because we have an infant Region to defend and protect.”

Savannah Regional Communications Director of the ruling NPP, stated that no member of the NPP will be allowed to get bullied by the NDC or any other person in the region and that the NPP in the Savannah region will campaign and break the Eight on developmental records and nothing more.

“We will not engage in armed robbery to win 2024 elections. We will not shed blood for the sake of victory. We will not snatch ballot boxes. Our records and sterling performance in government will bring to us the thumbs of the citizens of Ghana for Victory 2024.”

