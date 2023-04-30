Hisense Ghana Supports TVET

Renowned electronic company, Hisense Ghana on Friday April 28, 2023 presented home appliances to Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Greater Accra Regional office.

The items included five brand new Hisense refrigerators, three Hisense Television sets and Hisense microwaves.

Hisense’s Marketing coordinator, Renee Quaye said the support forms part of his outfit’s quest to assist the regional office to operate effectively in their day to day activities.

” ….this is in response to your request for support, we believe it will certainly go a long way in facilitating your daily activities. These items are of high quality and we know it will help your offices a great deal.”

The Acting Regional Director, Greater Accra TVET, Eng. Juliana Nkrumah, and her deputy

Philip Aheto expressed gratitude to Hisense Ghana for the gesture saying, “We are indeed grateful for this support, it will help immensely, thank you.”