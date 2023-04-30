Samira Bawumia Fights For Climate Risk In Developing Countries

Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia spoke at the Global Citizen NOW Summit regarding the need for urgent action to address climate risk in developing countries.

She was part of a Fireside Conversation that included the Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada and Chairman of the International Democrat Union; Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway, and Stefan Lofven, former Prime Minister of Sweden.

The discussion focused on “Reimagining Development Cooperation on Multilateralism, Governance, Private Sector Investments, and Addressing Climate Risk in Developing Countries” and was moderated by Hon. Michael McCormack, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia.

Mrs Bawumia emphasised the importance of a three-pronged approach to address climate risk, involving policy, partnerships, and projects, through a comprehensive strategy that mobilises support from development partners, private sector investments, and national systems.



She stressed the need for robust and resilient health systems, the importance of partnerships to address global challenges, and the critical role of the private sector in building climate-resilient infrastructure, supporting clean energy, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

She also highlighted the need to strengthen governance systems in developing countries to improve accountability and transparency, and promote inclusive economic growth.

She called for a concerted effort to combat corruption, promote the rule of law, and build strong institutions that can deliver quality services to citizens.

The summit focused on reimagining development cooperation and fostering multilateralism, to increase access to resources and technology, build sustainable infrastructure, and promote fair and equitable trade, particularly for developing countries.

The speakers agreed that working together to reimagine development cooperation is essential, so as to build a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world, harnessing the power of partnership and multilateralism to create a brighter future for all.

