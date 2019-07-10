Savannah Regional Coordinating Council Vehicle ‘Missing’

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a Toyota Hilux with registration number UR 3516-19 belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council in the West Gonja District has allegedly gone missing in Damongo.

The missing Toyota Hilux was part of the vehicles presented by President Akufo-Addo when he cut sod for the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council building in Damongo.

The missing vehicle was not branded and many people believed it would have been easily traced if it was to be branded.

DGN Online gathered that security personnel in Damongo have mounted a search for the missing vehicle.

A source indicated that drivers at the regional coordinating council were likely to be arrested and questioned over the missing vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, and security chiefs have held a meeting concerning the missing vehicle.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo