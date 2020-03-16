Sawla SHS ‘Rapist’ Teacher Rearrested

Ernest Ocloo

The Notthern Regiconal Police Command, have rearrested Ernest Ocloo, a mathematics teacher at the Sawla Senior High School in the Savannah Region for allegedly raping a female student in the school.

A source at the Northern Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told DGN Online, that the accused person’s case has been transferred from the Bole court to Tamale were he would stand trial in connection with the alleged rape case.

The accused is currently in prison custody and will be arraigned at the Tamale High Court on March 26,2020.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has sacked the mathematics teacher.

A letter signed by the Director General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa indicated that Ernest Olcoo has been involved in sexual misconduct with several female students of Sawla Senior High School.

The letter further revealed that the teacher admitted to having sexual intercourse with a female student in the staff common room on November 11 , 2019.

“Mr. Ernest Ocloo is in the habit of sexually harassing female students in the school.By recent practice and precedent , such misconduct is punishable with termination of appointment, management therefore recommend that the appointment of Mr. Ernest Ocloo should be terminated in line with section 63(iii)(b)(vi) page 86 as contained in the code of conduct for teachers and other workers of the Ghana Education Service.”

The letter noted that it is the expectation of management that this will act as a deterrence to all staff of the Ghana Education Service that such conduct will not be countenanced.

Background

The accused teacher, invited the victim (name withheld ) to the staff common room and allegedly raped her.

The sexual encounter resulted in the victims bleeding severely which prompted the teacher to carry her to the girls’ dormitory and fled.

Colleagues of t he victim who saw her in the bad situation called for help and sent her to the hospital for treatment.

The teacher was later arrested and arraigned before the Bole Magistrate Court, charged with rape.

He was later granted bail awaiting advise from the Attorney-General’s Department.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale