Scammers Impersonate Foreign Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is having her name being used by faceless individuals in creating social media accounts to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The development, DGN Online understands, is a major source of worry for the Minister who is mindful of her reputation.

The Ministry, has therefore, warned members of the public not to deal with anyone on social media using accounts bearing the name of the Minister.

According to the Ministry in a statement, the Minister is not on social media and therefore cannot be the one promising to offend jobs and Vida services to people and in return making financial demands.

It has encouraged members of the public who fall victims to such scam to report to the police or the various law enforcement agencies.

BY Melvin Tarlue