‘Scrap 1% COVID-19 Levy’

THE IMPORTERS and Exporters Association of Ghana has called for the removal of the 1% COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy in the 2023 Budget Statement.

The General Secretary of the Exporters and Importers Association, Sampson Aasaki Awingobit, who disclosed this in an interview with Citi News said government should not be taxing them if it has refused to cushion them in the midst of the challenges.

He said “If the government will not do much to cushion businesses, it should not be seen taxing businesses any further. We want government to tell us how long the 1% COVID-19 Levy we are paying is supposed to run. We expected it to go off by now because we know COVID is no more an issue with us.”

He stated that their calls also came on the heels of assurances given by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, that the budget would be read before the end of the this month.

He further appealed to government to reduce the VAT Amendment Act rate which is affecting them and making businesses at the port non-competitive.

The 2021 Budget proposed a 1 percent COVID-19 Health recovery levy following some expenditures made by government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Health recovery levy is a stand-alone levy applied to the gross value of taxable supplies of goods and services provided under the standard rate and Vat Flat Rate schemes.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah