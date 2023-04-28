SEEA Framework Enters Third Phase

Participants present at the workshop

The System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) framework, adopted for the development of the national action plan on Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) has entered its third implementation phase.

SEEA is an integrated framework adopted by the UN Statistical Commission as a global standard for environmental accounting that synthesizes economic, environmental, and social statistics and informs the contribution of nature to the economy.

Environmental Economist at the United Nations Environment Program-World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), Hashim Zaman, said at stage three, there will be regular compilation and dissemination of SEEA accounts which will be readily available to the public.

This was made known at the 2nd Stakeholder Workshop organized by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), and the UNDP-WCMC for the development of a national plan on NCA in support of sustainable development within the country.

The development of the national action plan on NCA, which is a project initiated by the GSS, MESTI, and the UNDP-WCMC, is funded by the UK Darwin Initiative and set to be completed in March 2024.

The project will build a national plan for advancing NCA through a multi-stakeholder process led by GSS, to help mainstream ecosystems and biodiversity into national accounting and inclusive economic development planning, supporting livelihoods and poverty alleviation interventions.

Representative of MESTI, Ohene Ofori, said data derived from the NCA when the plan is completed will aid in the formation of effective policies within the country.

“This data can inform policy and decision making and ensure the sustainable utilization of our natural resources. Ghana has acknowledged the importance of natural capital accounting and this workshop seeks to advance our short and long-term efforts,” he highlighted.

Principal Programme Officer at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kwame Fredua, expressed the agency’s commitment to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure environmental sustainability in the country through the plan.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi