Seikwa Fund Raising Durbar Held

The chief of Seikwa-Osaberima Debra Adjei and his subjects at the ceremony

A WELL attended fund raising ceremony took place at Seikwa in the Tain District of Bono Region where more than GH¢2.5m was realized to help address some critical infrastructural challenges in the area.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, deputized for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the guest of honour for the ceremony.

The NDC chairman who is a native on his own behalf donated GH¢ 40,000 into the fund.

He announced that his party associates including the former President John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Minority leader, Ato Forson, the NDC campaign manager, Professor Joshua Alabi have collectively donated 1.5m into the fund.

The chief of the area, Osabarima Debrah Agyei on behalf of the traditional council donated GH¢20,000 into the fund.

He bemoaned the lack of motorable roads including the Seikwa- Nsawkaw road, and descent market structures in the community.

The District Chief Executive for Tain, Lucy Acheampong, commended the traditional authorities and the people for taking the initiative to develop their own communities and not depend on the government. ‘It is laudable’, she noted.

She, however, revealed that the assembly through its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) has renovated and refurbished the District Police Station, a CHPS compound and the Menji Senior High School which were deteriorated.

The Member of Parliament, Sullemana Adam also donated GH¢10,000 and appealed to the people to unite and work for development.

As such a seven -member committee was inaugurated to plan and administer proceeds from the fund.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Seikwa