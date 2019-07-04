Selorm Adadevoh Is Telecoms CEO Of Year

Vice-President Dr Bawumia congratulates Selorm Adadevoh after presenting him with a plaque

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has been adjudged the Telecoms CEO of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunication Awards (GITTA).

The award is in recognition of the sterling leadership of Mr. Adadevoh at the helm of MTN Ghana over the past year, which has translated into significant business growth on all fronts.

Organised under the theme: “Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in the ICT Sector”, the GITTA Awards attracted key personalities and institutions in the Information Communication and Telecommunication (ICT) sector.

Commenting on the awards, Mr. Adadevoh said, “I am honoured and humbled by the recognition. Special thanks to the team at MTN Ghana for all the support and team spirit. It has been barely a year at the helm of affairs at MTN Ghana and there have been many milestones and achievements. Well done to all MTNers.”

The Group CEO of MTN, Rob Shuter, was also recognised as the African CEO of the Year at the same event.

MTN Ghana was also adjudged African Telecommunications Company of the Year. Besides, it received 10 other prestigious awards.

These included awards in Sustainability and Social Impact, Customer Experience, Mobile Money Provider of the Year, Mobile Operator of the Year, Telecom Brand of the Year, African Telecom Company of the Year, IT Team of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year and Mobile Money Team of the Year.

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed the willingness of the government to partner FinTechs and other stakeholders in the ICT sector to provide solutions to the challenges facing society.

The GITTA Awards is organized by Instinct Wave to recognize institutions and personalities that have embraced digitization and introduced innovation designed to make delivery of services more efficient.